Delon “Dee” Wright passed away at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 11, 2017, at the age of 90. He was born in Donna, Texas, to William and Edna Wright.

After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd class. He was a Turret gunner on a PV2 Harpoon Submarine Patrol plane. He was honorably discharged for his services at the end of WWII. He was an old school cowboy and farrier who loved working with his horses and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Connie Wright.

He is survived by his wife of 51 long and beautiful years, Sandra Wright; five sons: Delon and wife, Pattie, Wayne, Gene, Terry and wife, Margaret, and Jeff; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/delon-wright.