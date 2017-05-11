Diane Perez, of Fentress, passed away surrounded by family on May 3, 2017. She battled cancer just briefly but she faced it with courage, optimism, faith, hope and trust in God’s plans.

Diane was born at the Fentress Clinic on June 19, 1952, and was raised by her mother, Dora Gonzales Perez. She attended Prairie Lea High School and was active in the choir and basketball while graduating second in her class.

In 1973, Diane met a handsome, young man by the name of Raymond Lopez. Their friendship blossomed into a love that would last a lifetime. Raymond was her best friend, her sidekick, her sounding board, her good-luck charm at casinos and the love of her life. Together they enjoyed Diane’s favorite hobbies: shopping, frequent get-togethers with family and friends, and traveling to some of the country’s greatest casinos. Some might say Diane was a lucky gambler because she often came away a winner at casinos; however, we know it wasn’t luck. She was known to share her winnings with others and we know that God blessed her so she could generously give to others. Whether it was your birthday, a holiday or just the excitement of using her beloved coupons on an item, Diane often expressed her love with thoughtful gifts.

Diane was the oldest of the Gonzales family grandchildren and as such she assumed the role of matriarch and leader for the cousins. She took care of us, loved us, guided us and taught us the ways of the world.

She and Raymond didn’t have children of their own so instead, Diane spoiled everyone else’s children. Diane also loved her trips to Floresville to spend time with Raymond’s family. They shared countless laughs and hugs over many celebrations and family gatherings. She loved the Lopez family and appreciated the way they welcomed her into their hearts. Besides family and friends, Diane was also known for her great love for her four-legged companions. It’s hard to remember a time where she didn’t have a cat or dog. We know that her precious Chiquita, Pantha and Cookie-Cutter meant the world to her.

Diane had a long career with the Department of Human Services in Luling and San Marcos and in 2004 she retired after 27 years of dedicated service. Her retirement was short-lived and just a few months later, she began a new job at the Texas Work Force. She worked there until her retirement in 2014. To Diane, her career was more than a job. It was the opportunity to meet people in need and offer assistance. She believed strongly that government assistance was a transition and not a way of life so she was always willing to offer encouragement and heartfelt advice to help families improve their lives. Diane formed many close friendships during her career and always talked to her family about her wonderful co-workers that she loved dearly.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents, Hortencia and Ynocencio Gonzales, Jr.; her uncle, Abel Gonzales; Raymond’s parents, Avelina and Simon Lopez; and his sisters Minnie Lopez and Adelina Lopez.

She is survived by her true love, Raymond Lopez; his sister, Delia Cardona (Andres), of San Antonio; loving aunts, Evangelina Alvarez, of Luling, Lupe Contreras, of San Marcos, and Josie Islas of San Marcos.

We will miss Diane immeasurably but find tremendous comfort in knowing that she led life to the fullest. We are grateful God gave her to us for 64 fun-filled years and we look forward to uniting with her in heaven one day. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Memorial services are to be announced. For more information, call Thomason Funeral (512) 396-2300 or visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com.