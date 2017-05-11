Donald DeCecca

Donald Denis De Cecca of Lockhart, Texas, was born Nov. 25, 1925 in White Plains, New York departed this life May 6, 2017.

Donald graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Upon graduation in 1951 he flew to Dallas, Texas, where he obtained employment as a Fire Insurance Underwriter the second day of his arrival. He had never been to Texas. He remained in Dallas until he moved to Lockhart with his surviving wife, Alfreda Pavlica De Cecca in 1999.

He is survived by one sister, Rosa De Cecca from White Plains, New York. He was predeased by four brothers and two sisters, all from White Plains.

Visitation is 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, with Father Ed Karasek presiding. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Flatonia, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017. Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.