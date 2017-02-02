Donald Swanson, Jr.

Donald Ray Swanson, Jr. of Harwood, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

Don was born on March 4, 1964 to Jenney Lou (McCray) and Donald Ray Swanson, Sr.

Don was the oldest of three sons.

Don and Kay Michele (Moore) Swanson were married on March 14, 1992, in Austin, Texas. Don was a former member of IBEW 520 and was employed with Schmidt Electric the last 15 years.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Kay Michele Swanson; two beautiful daughters, Sara Beth Swanson and Amy Lynn Swanson, both of Harwood; his father, Donald Ray Swanson, Sr., of Lampasas; and his brother, Terry Edward Swanson, of Lampasas.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Jenney Lou (McCray) Swanson, and his brother, David Lee Swanson.

Family planned to receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 – 6 p.m., with a memorial service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. A reception was planned immediately to follow at the Creedmoor Community Center, 5008 Hartung Ln., Creedmoor, Texas 78610.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the “Don Swanson Family Benefit Fund,” 9701 FM 1625, Austin, Texas 78747. A benefit will be held on Feb. 25, 2016, at the Creedmoor Community Center.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.