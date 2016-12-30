Donna Darnell

Donna Rebecca (Becky) Wright Darnell, age 73 of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Donna was born Aug. 4,1943, in Ellis County, Texas, to Tom and Sue Wright.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Darnell of New Braunfels; her son, Greg Darnell, and his wife, Michelle, and three grandsons, Grayson, Calvin, and Graham, of Shertz; her sister, Enid Robinson, of Waxahachie; and brother, Joe, and his wife, Beth Wright, of Forreston, Texas.

Donna was married to Bobby Darnell for 23 years. She retired from a proud nursing career after 50 years of service.

She will be mourned by many family and friends. Her personality and sense of humor will be cherished. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to your local ASPCA.

Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Ave. Graveside services were Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Forreston Cemetery, in Forreston, Texas.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, Texas (512) 442-1446.