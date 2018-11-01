Dorothy Nell Smith Share:







Dorothy Nell Smith, 82, passed away on September 21, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born in Austin, TX to Melvin and Jennie Childress Simpson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Melvin “Bud” Simpson and Doug Simpson; sister, Bettye Green; infant daughter, Debra Kathleen Smith and a son, Ronald Ernest Smith.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Cindy Naquin of Luling, Pam Rountree of Austin, Teresa Shipwash and her husband Mark of Lockhart; son, Randy Smith and his wife Tena of Red Rock; sisters, Pat Michalk and her husband Rodney of Cedar Park and Linda White and her husband Stramer of Dale, TX; her grandchildren, Christina Haley (Matthew), Nicole Crooks (Brian), Stephen Shipwash (Jane), Ryan Shipwash (Aubrey); great grandchildren, Nathaniel and Kaitlyn Haley, Elizabeth, Daisy and Mary Crooks, Sara, Hannah and Abigail Shipwash and Grayson Shipwash.

In all her life she was content where she was and with what she had. One would never hear her complain or speak negatively of anyone or anything. She was a beautiful example of the Proverbs 31 woman and made an impact in the lives to those who knew her. Her family finds peace in knowing that she is now in the presence of God.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Dorothy-Nell-Smith