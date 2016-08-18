Edgar “Shorty” Hanks

Services for Edgar Earl “Shorty” Hanks, 82, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas are set for noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Visitation will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow the service at Bunton Cemetery in Dale, Texas. He died on Friday evening at the East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, Texas.

Edgar Earl Hanks was born March 2, 1934, in Gonzales, Texas, the fourth child of James Virgil Hanks, Sr. and Minnie Hopkins Hanks. He graduated from Gonzales High School in 1952 where he played football, basketball, and ran track. He was voted most athletic male athlete his senior year.

Shorty married Laura Ann Quicksall in 1958. He worked for the H.B. Zachry Construction Company for 38 years as a superintendent and project manager building power plants in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. He retired in 1996.

In his early years Ed was a boxer and never lost a fight, winning an Austin main heavyweight event in 1961. He beat Alejandro Lavorante in sparing rounds (Lavorante later fought Muhammad Ali for the world championships in July 1962).

Shorty finished the Texas Water Safari, the “World’s Toughest Canoe Race,” three times. The first occurred in 1976, with a time of 68 hours and 20 minutes, with wife, Laura. In 1978, again with Laura, he finished the race in 62 hours and 30 minutes. His last Texas Water Safari, circa 1986, he became the oldest soloist at 52, to finish in a canoe with a time of 69 hours and 53 minutes.

Ed loved nature, animals, and left behind his beloved dog “Bo.” He enjoyed playing music, dancing, watching movies, and playing dominos. On his 80th birthday he did 80 chin-ups but said “I didn’t do them all at one time.”

His biggest weakness was ice cream and he loved Blue Bell strawberry and peach flavors.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Dean Hanks; wife, Laura Hanks; brothers, James Virgil (JV) Hanks, Jr, Kent Hanks, and Eugene (Gene) Hanks; and second wife, Olene Lampton Hanks.

Survivors include two sons, Clay David Hanks and his wife, Cheryl, of College Station, Texas and Chet Darwin Hanks and his wife, Amy, of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren: Clayton Hanks and his wife, Calyste Corrington Hanks, of Dallas, Cole Hanks, of College Station, Chase Hanks, Haley Hanks, and Cade Hanks, of Houston, Texas; sister, Wanda Hanks Lamprecht, of Gonzales; sisters-in-law, Leona Hanks and Patsy Hanks, of Gonzales, and Peggy Hanks, of Humble; many nieces, nephews; and his special friend, companion, and dance partner Helen Clayton.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644