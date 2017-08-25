Edith Reed Morrow Owen lived a long life in which she had a positive impact on the many people whose lives she touched.

Edith Owen was born on Nov. 17, 1919, in DeWitt County, Texas, in the Stratton Community to Albert and Susie Alexander Morrow. She passed from this life on Aug. 19, 2017 in Parkview Nursing Home.

When Edith was six years old, her family moved to the Rio Grande Valley, where her dad farmed and they resided in the community of Sebastian. She greatly admired her older brother, Joseph, as well as her younger twin sisters, Aline and Pauline, and younger brother, Marcus. Edith attended high school at Lyford, where she graduated as valedictorian in 1938.

She attended Texas A&l College at Kingsville for one year. During that year, her younger brother, Marcus, drowned in a swimming accident. At the end of the school year, she moved back home to help support her family during this devastating time. She was then employed as a secretary for the Weikel family in Los Fresnos for the next six years.

She met Curtis Owen of McMahan, Texas, at a Primitive Baptist Church meeting and they courted over the next several years, mainly by mail, during World War II, in which Curtis served as an Army medic in Europe. In December 1944, he came home on furlough, traveled to the Rio Grande Valley and proposed to Edith. They were married three days later on Dec. 13, 1944. They were married nearly 73 years.

Two great things happened to Curtis on that fateful trip: he married Edith Morrow and he missed the desperate fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. They had a quick honeymoon in New York City before Curtis shipped out again for Europe where he served until the end of the war in May 1945.

After Curtis returned home, they settled on the Owen family farm and ranch in McMahan,Texas. They lived in the same house, expanded and renovated several times, for 69 years until they moved to assisted living in Lockhart.

They had their share of hard times during their early marriage, but Edith was a full partner with the farm work, helping pick cotton, thresh peanuts and delivering and selling eggs. She shared her savings from her single years to help Curtis buy land to expand the farm at a whopping $35 an acre.

When their three children were older, she decided to supplement their income by working outside the home. She worked for a short time at Northside Supermarket in Lockhart and then as a secretary for the Plum Creek Conservation District for the next 22 years. She also served as assistant secretary/treasurer for the Jeffrey Cemetery Association for many years. She was active in the McMahan Women’s Club, Lockhart ISD PTA, McMahan Volunteer Fire Department and other community endeavors over the years.

She was a member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church at McMahan for 71 years. She loved to sing Sacred Harp music and had a beautiful voice. Many young altos learned to sing sitting next to her.

After she retired and Curtis semi-retired, they enjoyed traveling with Curtis’ brother, Leland, to church meetings, singings, and visiting relatives while sight-seeing over much of the United States.

Edith was blessed with the gift of hospitality and loved having company. She was an excellent hostess and cook and will be remembered especially for her green grape cobblers, cowboy breakfasts, orange pies and strawberry cakes.

Her pride and joy was her family who will miss her beyond words, but we rejoice that she is now released from the sufferings of this world and is enjoying the unspeakable joys of being in the very presence of her Lord.

Edith is survived by her husband of nearly 73 years, Curtis K. Owen and sister, Pauline Eggleston, of Austin; daughters, Diane Ross (Donald), of Plano, Beverly Coates (Bruce), of McMahan and a son, Tom Owen (Mary Ann), of McMahan; seven grandchildren: Ryan and Owen K. Ross , Jeb Owen, Sarah Coates Huckaby, Amanda Owen Bowles, Reed Coates, and Holly Coates Evans. They also have 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in McMahan. Interment will be held at Jeffrey Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Laurence of Lockhart who took care of Edith for many years and guided her and Curtis through many tough decisions. They also wish to express our appreciation to the staff of Parkview Nursing Home and CIMA Hospice of New Braunfels for their compassionate care for her during her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in McMahan, Texas, P.O. Box 1392, Lockhart, TX 78644.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas 78644.