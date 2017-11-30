Mr. Edward Moreno, 56, of Lockhart, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. He was born on July 5, 1961.

Mr. Moreno was preceded in death by his father, Eduardo Moreno.

He is survived by his mother, Clementina Saldana; sons, Christopher Sanchez and Edward Scott Sanchez; stepfather, Melquiades Garcia; sister, Sylvia Guido; brothers, George Moreno, Raymundo Moreno and Victor Garcia; and two grandchildren.

Funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial followed in Lockhart City Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers were Victor Garcia, Ray Moreno, Fred Escobedo, Luis Moreno, Vincent Castillo and Joe Castillo.

Funeral services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home. 110 Cedar St. Lockhart, Texas.