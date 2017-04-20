Edward Rodriguez
Edward Rodriguez, 52, of Lockhart, died Thursday April 13, 2017.
He was born in Lockhart, Texas, on April 6, 1965.
Eddie is survived by his father, Fidel Rodriguez; sisters, Mary Rios and Christina Rodriguez; and brother, Andrew Rodriguez. He is further survived by six nieces: Ashley Rios, Vanessa Gutierrez, Jessie Rude, Rebecca Barrowman, Nessa Rios and Marissa Rios; one nephew, Enrique Rios, III; six great-nieces and nephews: Jayden Chetham, Bailey Johnson, Sage Rios, Chase Rude, Tirzah Barrowman and Ian Rude.
Edward was preceded in death by his mother, Lupe Rodriguez; paternal grandparents, Francisco and Gregoria Rodriguez; and maternal grandparents Pedro and Louisa Urrutia.
His funeral mass will be held Friday April 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas.
