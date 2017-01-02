Elisa Oliver

Our beloved Elisa “Lisa” Ruth Deibel Oliver, of McGregor, passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 64.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, John Hugh “Johnny” Oliver, Jr., of McGregor, Texas; daughter Katherine “Katy” LeMasters, son-in-law, John, and grandchildren, LeAnne and Luke, of San Antonio; son, Collin Oliver, and his fiancé, Teri Richardson, their daughter, Macee, and children Bre and C.W.; her brothers, Richard Lee Deibel and wife, Chris, of Salem, Ore., Frederick Austin Deibel, of Eagle, Idaho, and David Newton Deibel, of Austin, Texas; and sister, Ada Dene (Potts) Kyle and husband, Keith, of Luling, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother Iva (Jeffrey) Stulting, of Gonzales; parents, Alycedene Stulting and John Riley Potts, of Lockhart; in-laws Frances (Collins) and John Hugh Oliver, of McGregor; niece Julie Henager, of McGregor.

Lisa was born on Aug. 25, 1952, in Gonzales, Texas and in 1970 she graduated from Lockhart High School. In 1973, Lisa received her nursing degree from Brackenridge School of Nursing. Upon graduation from nursing school, she went to work at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas as a Pediatric Nurse, where she met John. In 1976, she married her best friend, John, with whom she just celebrated 40 years of marriage. Lisa worked in various specialties of nursing throughout her career. In 2010, after 35 years of serving society, she retired from nursing.

Lisa also attended the New York Restaurant School in Manhattan to further her culinary skills and to learn the business side of catering. She and John opened and operated Sweetie Pies and Other Things Catering in Lockhart. She maintained this business for several years until she and John moved to San Antonio, Texas.

Known to her grandchildren as Sunshine, her bubbly personality, contagious laugh, bright smile and warm heart will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco. Visitation was from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org) or the charity of your choice.