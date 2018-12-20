Elizabeth Diane Atwell Knauss Share:







Elizabeth Diane Atwell Knauss, 64, passed away on December 13, 2018 at her home in Iowa, Louisiana.

Mrs. Knauss was born in San Marcos on September 19, 1954. She was living in Iowa, having moved here from Lockhart about 2 ½ years ago.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and she especially enjoyed being with her friends and family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William D. Atwell, Sr. and Mabis Bates; and a brother Paul Atwell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, David Knauss of Iowa; a daughter, Kristina Mott of Iowa; a brother, William D. Atwell, Jr. of Lake Travis, TX; three grandchildren, Adam Mott, Victoria Mott and Kala Jennings; three great-grandchildren; and great niece, Maria Bowen and family.

Cremation has been entrusted to Miguez Funeral Home.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Elizabeth-Diane-Atwell-Knauss