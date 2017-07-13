Elvira Hernandez

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Elvira Z. “Ama” Hernandez, 89, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Elvira was born on Feb. 12, 1928, in Lockhart, Texas, a daughter of the late Pablo and Virginia Zapata.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jose A. Hernandez; sons: Luis Hernandez, Domingo Hernandez, Roberto Hernandez, Juan Hernandez; and one daughter, Hermelinda Hernandez.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her loving sons and daughters: Rosario Hernandez (Antonia), Tony Hernandez, Joe A. Hernandez, Jr. (Keitha), Angelita DeLeon (Juan), Paula Rodriguez (the late Francisco, Jr.), Martha Cortez (Juan), and Janie Hernandez (Roy Duran); grandchildren: Mark, Lisa and Eric Hernandez, Joey Mercado, Liz Sifuentes, Olga Rodriguez, Alyssa Torres, Fabian and Eugene Hernandez, Miranda, Joseph and James Santa Cruz, and Jonah and Jaivyn Hernandez; twenty great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters.

Elvira was a housewife all her life, and together with her husband raised seven children. Elvira was a genuine Mother and homemaker. She loved to cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and anyone who would stop by to visit. She enjoyed watching novelas, tending to her plants, sewing and crochet. Elvira was very caring and patient to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She expressed her love by giving in many special ways. Her goal in life was tending to her home and family.

Funeral services were held at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church on July 6, 2017.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Seton Hospital in Kyle and to San Marcos CTMC Hospice Care nurses and home care providers.