Emilia Juarez

Emilia Marie Juarez, 19, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Aug. 11, 2016. Emilia was born on Sept. 19, 1996 in San Marcos, Texas to Emilio M. Juarez III and Blanca Juarez.

She is survived by her parents; two brothers, Emilio Pedro Juarez and Alexander Jesus Juarez; one sister, Alyssa Marie Valdez; grandparents, Connie and Tommy Jose Navarro, Sr., and also Basilio Gutierrez and Julie Cruz.

Emilia’s smile will be forever missed. She was a very determined, beautiful, loving and special. Emilia will be missed but never forgotten.

Family chose to receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 at McCurdy Funeral Home.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.