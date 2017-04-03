Emilie St. Hilaire

Emilienne L. St. Hilaire (Emilie as she liked to be called), 81, passed away peacefully at home in Lockhart, Texas, on April 2, 2017 while she was sleeping. Emilienne was born on April 12, 1935; she was preceded in death by her parents, Gerard L. Paradis and Marie (Shagnon) Paradis.

Emilie is survived by her sister, Rose Moore; brothers, Denis M. Paradis and Gerard H. Paradis; four children, Nava Jean Mazzaglia, Steven St. Hilaire, Monique Fantauzzi and Jeffrey St. Hilaire; Eleven grandchildren: Bryce, Jay, Kira, Stevie, Seth, Joshua, Matthew, Daniel, Aliya, Kianna and Mia; and four great-grandchildren: Kailyn, Donovan, Hope and Alex.

Emilie was born in Florida and raised in Massachusetts. She moved to Seattle, Wash., and then on to Texas. She made such great friends along the way. She enjoyed painting, wood carving and making crafts for others. She had a love for jewelry, hats and shoes. Emilie was active and supportive to the church and loved the Lord. She knows that her close family and church family will miss her but she is now free from her wheelchair and in the arms of Jesus.

A Memorial Service will be held at A Fountain of Life Worship Center, 302 Millennium Dr., in Niederwald, Texas 78640 on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 2 p.m., officiated by family friend and Pastor Rusty Fletcher.

Those who wish to are welcome to send flowers or letters to her daughter Monique Fantauzzi at 1201 Schubert Lane, Niederwald, Texas, 78640.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.