Erik Salinas

Erik Shawn Salinas, 36, of Lockhart, passed away March 24, 2017.

Erik was born in San Marcos on Oct. 3, 1980 to Carlos H. Salinas, Sr., and Martha Recio. Erik graduated from Lockhart High School.

Erik served his country proudly in the US Army.

Eric was predeceased by: his grandfather, Henry Salinas; his brother, Carlos Salinas, Jr.; grandfather, Rogelio Recio; grandmother, Susie Recio; aunts: Raquel Reyna, Ruth Campos, Roselba Recio, Susie Recio and Susie Henderson; uncles: Roland Recio, Roger Recio, Maco Reyna and Raul Trelles; and cousins: Jose Raul Trelles, Rose-Alva Tamayo, Ulysses Recio and Jesikha Recio.

Erik is survived by his wife, Chiara Trenton, of Italy, his mother, Martha Recio; his father, Carlos H. Salinas, Sr.; daughter, Asia Salinas; brothers: Jose Salinas, Damien Salinas, Vincent Wilson and Douglas Dillard; sisters: Erika Dawn Salinas and Dedra Dillard; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends and family.

Viewing/Visitation was held at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 27, 2017, from 1 – 8 p.m., and Tuesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. A funeral service was scheduled on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating, with burial to follow at San Pablo Cemetery, Lockhart, Texas. Serving as pallbearers were Jack Campos, Joseph Rollins, Jacob Mireles, Vinson Wilson, Douglas Dillard, Damien Salinas, Marcus Salinas and Jago Tamayo.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.