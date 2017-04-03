Erlinda Peralez

Mrs. Erlinda Seelig Peralez, 59, of Lockhart, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Mrs. Peralez was survived by her husband, Rigoberto Peralez; daughters, Fabie Gutkneche, Christy Armendarez and Josie Brown; son, Freddie Armendarez; sisters, Angelita Zapata, Margie Lopez, Rose Martinez, and Guadalupe Peralez; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017, at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644

