Floyd Davis, Jr.

Floyd Tate Davis, Jr., 74 of Lockhart Texas died peacefully, and without any pain, on April 7, 2017. He was born in Waco, Texas on June 19, 1942, to Floyd T. Davis and Lena Lee Dosser who both preceded him in death.

His education included graduation from Reicher High School in Waco, Texas, in 1960, one year at North Texas State University and one and half years at San Antonio Junior College.

In 1965, he met the love of his life, Judy Kay Harmon Davis, and they were married on July 2, 1966. With this marriage he also became the father to Judy’s son, Eric Utto-Galarneau (Beth). This union also produced three other children: Floyd Tate Davis, III (Sherry), of Austin, Madelyn Renee Auld (Phil Miller), of Lockhart, and Jacquelyn Michelle Thomas (Neil), of Lockhart. He was the loving “Grandpa Floyd” to ten amazing grandchildren, and is survived by: Timothy Michael Auld (Katy Daniel) and Christopher James Auld, and their father, Gary Auld, Grace Erica Utto-Galarneau, Desarae Jessica Davis, Micah DeMarco Robinson, Georgia Maelyn Thomas, Logan Tate Davis, Isaiah John Utto-Galarneau, Shelby Laura Thomas and Mai Isabella Goodnight. In addition to those mentioned above, Floyd is survived by his sister Cynthia Ann Davis Thurmond (Bill), mother-in-law, Verona Helen Graef Harmon, sister-in law, Collen Harmon Lang, and a very large extended family, who also loved him dearly.

Floyd worked hard all his life as an auto parts store owner, millwright, farmer and IRS clerk (his last retirement). He enjoyed a good round of golf with family and friends, on the porch at the farm reading a good book while enjoying a cold beer, and playing videogames with his grandkids. He loved well and was well loved. We will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the charity of your choice in his honor.

A memorial service will be held. Please contact the family for information.