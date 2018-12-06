Floyd Wayne Bridges Share:







Floyd Wayne Bridges of Austin passed away at this home on Monday, November 26, 2018. Wayne was born Dec. 22, 1944 in San Angelo to Louis Alexander and Ruby Waggoner Bridges of Bronte. He attended schools in Bronte, College Station and Eden, graduating from Eden High School in 1963.

Wayne attended college at Texas A&M University, graduating with a BS in Ag Science in 1969. He married Jacquelyn Rabon of Eden on Jan. 29, 1966.

Wayne began a career in public education that would span 35 years and impact countless lives in the Austin area. He taught Ag Science at Del Valle High School and Jack C. Hayes High School for many years. Wayne was named recipient of the Outstanding Agriculture Teacher Award by the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association in 1978.

After receiving a Masters in education from SWTSU in 1984, Wayne became an assistant principal in Hays CISD, serving on different campuses. He officially retired in 2004, yet continued to substitute teach in Lockhart and Hays high schools until January 2018. Wayne’s heartfelt love for young people and constant desire was to always be a positive influence in the lives of many students whose paths he crossed. He was loved and respected by family, students, friends and fellow educators. He shall be greatly missed.

Wayne was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elroy, where he served in various capacities, as well as teacher of the men’s Bible class for several years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn, his sons Stanton Bridges (wife Rhonda), Mitchell Bridges, and Jeff Cooper; his grandchildren Kaley Dzienowski, Cody and Matthew Bridges, and Caysie Cooper; his sister Barbara Stansberry (husband Robert) of Eden and brother-in-law Kent Rabon of Mason.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Elroy or to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to give thanks and express its appreciation to Wayne’s team of doctors and nurses at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, Texas Oncology and Compassus Hospice for the loving care shown to Wayne and his family during his battle with cancer during the past year.

