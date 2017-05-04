Our beloved brother Frank O’Balle, Jr. went home to be with our Heavenly father on April 26, 2017.

Frank was a very generous and loving person. He enjoyed playing softball and his favorite NFL team was the Dallas Cowboys. He is loved by all and will greatly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Helen O’Balle and his brother, Ricky.

He was survived by his father, Frank O’Balle, Sr.; two sons, Eric Frank Olivo and Daniel Edward O’Balle; three grandchildren: Haley, Emma and Jaylan; two brothers, Daniel O’Balle (Rosalinda) and Victor O’Balle; five sisters: Diane Pardo (Edward), Mary Ann Peralez (Rene), Angela Morales (Joe), Elizabeth O’Balle and Gina Williams (Kevin); special friend, Sylvia De La Cruz; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home, from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of a Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Williams, Joe Morales, Edward Pardo, Rene Peralez, Javier Palomo, Vidal Peralez, Jaylan Olivo and Brandon Ramirez.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-4791.