Franklin Leniar Price

Franklin Leniar Price, affectionately known by many as “Frankie”, “Pappy” and “Coach”, 85, died peacefully on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at his family home in McMahan, Tx. He was the husband of the late Nellie Fowlkes Price who was the love of his life for 51 years. He was born September 08, 1932, in Walterboro, South Carolina, the son of the late William Vernon Price, Sr. and Vergie Idell Robertson Price. Frank graduated from Walterboro High School. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1952 until 1956. He was employed by General Tire in Akron, Ohio for years and then retired from the Naval Shipyard in Charleston, South Carolina. He left his footprint in Little League Baseball in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, which was one of his most proud accomplishments working with the many children and touching their lives. There are so many memories of this wonderful man who had an infectious smile and unforgettable sense of humor. He was loved by many like a Father and cherished by all as a close Friend. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Nellie Fowlkes Price; his brother, William (Bill) Vernon Price, Jr. and his son, Franklin (Frankie) Leniar Price, Jr. Surviving are his sons, Steve Seely and his wife, Bilinda of McMahan, Tx; Johnny Price and his wife, Renee of Barnwell, South Carolina; Daughter, Becky Dinkins and her husband, Freddie, of Elgin, South Carolina; and a sister, Harriett Fishback of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. There are eight (8) grandchildren Brandi Seely, Stephanie Seely, Grayson Seely, Austin Seely, Kyle Price, Alan Price, Crystal Price and Jason Turner; six (6) great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their kindness, care and assistance. A (Casual) service of remembrance will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Grace Advent Church, 398 Mt. Carmel Rd., Walterboro, South Carolina. There will be a lunch afterwards at this same location. Those who wish to remember Frank in a special way may make gifts in his memory to his home church, McMahan Baptist Church, 6084 FM 713, Dale Texas 78616.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit http://post-register.com/obituaries/Franklin-Price