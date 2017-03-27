Fred T. Hankey III, better known as Tommy, was born on June 14, 1954 to Fred T. Hankey, Jr. and Neta Joy Wilson Hankey in Austin, Texas.

Tommy loved ironworking. He was a 40-year member and veteran of Iron Workers 482, Austin, Texas. He worked on the Frost Bank building, the Drum and on many buildings in between. Tommy was also a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Sons of the American Revolution, San Jacinto Descendantsand Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Lockhart.

He had many loves in his life but never married. He and his truck were inseparable as he loved to drive around Caldwell County, especially to the park where he listened to the radio. Tommy was a real cowboy and loved working on the family ranch with his livestock. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Marie Hankey.

Survivors include his two sisters, Lynn Hankey Ramirez and Sheryl Hankey Sarytchoff with her husband Tom; two nieces, Cat Sarytchoff and Sheryl Anne Sarytchoff and her husband, Joe Friedman, and their child, Wesley; two nephews, Cody Ramirez and Zeb Ramirez with his wife, Michelle, and their children Titus and Minka; a lifelong friend, Jamie Ries, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a big pile of friends.

In lieu of floral tributes the Hankey family asks a contribution to the Liberty Cemetery be made.

Visitation was held on Friday, March 24, 2017, from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Funeral services began at 3 p.m. on Saturday at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery in Dale, Texas.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/fred-tommy-hankey