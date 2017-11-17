Freddye Thompson

Freddye Faye (Fogg) Thompson was born July 30, 1924, to Iva McDaniel Fogg and Wilbur Degraffenreid Fogg in Brownwood, Texas, and died Nov. 9, 2017, in Bryan, Texas.

Freddye graduated from Diboll High School in Diboll, Texas at the age of 16. She married Elmer Murel “Hotdog” Thompson at her parents’ home in Diboll on August 25, 1946, after his service in the Navy. Freddye and Elmer attended Daniel Baker College in Brownwood, graduating and beginning their careers in the Texas schools where Freddye taught for more than 30 years. As the trailing spouse of a coach, Freddye taught whatever subject was open in Rusk, Hull-Daisetta, Orangefield, Anahuac and Mexia, Texas, but her primary teaching field was English. In retirement Elmer and Freddye traveled extensively in their RV, and Freddye continued her lifelong love of reading and playing bridge. Throughout her life Freddye enjoyed singing, primarily in the Methodist Church choir in each community where she lived. Freddye moved to Bryan in 2000 making new friends through bridge and her church, and she continued to travel the world.

Freddye is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her sister, Muriel Marie Guillot.

She is survived by her children, Freddye and Sondro Minatrea and Liska and Niles Lusk, of Bryan, Texas, Melissa and Jim Honeycutt, of Lockhart, Texas, and Denise and James Elmer Thompson, of Cushing, Texas.

Freddye loved the holidays with family including her grandchildren: Marc (Jill) Minatrea, Michael Minatrea, Brea (Domingo) Alvarez, Alex (Amanda) Cessac and Georgia Thompson,; and great-grandchildren: Luke Minatrea and Mia Minatrea, Cash Alvarez, Henry Cessac and Tommy Marquardt. Her children have been blessed with Freddye’s example of love, strength and education throughout their lives, and they will carry these memories of her forever.

Freddye’s family wants to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and technicians who cared for her at CHI St. Joseph Hospital and Hospice Brazos Valley. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to a charity of your choice.

Services will be in under the direction of Blair Stubbs Funeral Home, Mexia, Texas.