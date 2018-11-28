Gaylord Granger Share:









Gaylord “Red” Granger, 70, of Lockhart passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart. Guests are welcome at 10 a.m., services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on Thursday, December 6 at 11:15 a.m.. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

Gaylord was born May 25, 1948 to Mervin Glenn and Edith Lucille Granger in Tomah, Wisconsin. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1967. He married Janice Getz of West Virginia on April 25, 1970. Gaylord honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. After 23 years in Waco, he made his final home in Lockhart.

Gaylord is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice; his son, Calvin and wife Kim of Waco and their children, Johnathon, Joshua, Madison and Noah; his son, Steven and wife Diane of Waco and their children, Dustin, Cody and Bethany; his daughter, Radonna and husband Art of Corpus Christi and their children, James, Elizabeth and her husband Travis, their children Ryan, Jr. and Liam, Kimberly and her husband Travis, their daughter Lyla; his brother, Bernard and his wife Linda of Tennessee; his brother, Kenneth of Wisconsin; his sister, Meredith and her husband Rev. Howard of Wisconsin; loving family and friend Daniel McClain and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Gaylord will be greatly missed but not forgotten.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

