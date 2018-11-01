Geneva Jane Childers Cantero Efird Share:







Geneva Jane Childers Cantero Efird, 73, went to be with Her Lord and Savior on October 27, 2018. She was born at the Claremore Indian Hospital in Claremore, OK on September 21, 1945 to Anderson John and Edna Kaye (Whitlock) Childers.

Jane worked in the medical field for over 30 years, mostly at the Creek

Nation in Oklahoma. She was a faithful member of the Clearfork Baptist Church Lockhart and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lockhart #210 and Luling #155 Chapters.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Parents and sister Tennie Jean Childers. She is survived by her Loving and Devoted husband of 29 years, Tom Archie Efird; 3 sons: Michael Dean Cantero, wife Sheri, children Emily and Matthew; John Mark Cantero, wife Stephanie, children Christopher and Christian; and Joseph Mann Cantero, wife Cindy, children Claire and Aubrey; 3 siblings: Anderson John Childers (Susan), Janet Kaye (Dean) Lipska and Michael Joe Cantero (Sara); 3 stepsons: Mark Eugene Efird, daughter Eve; Larry Lee Efird, children Tommy, Daniel and Cassandra; Brian Keith Efird, wife Rosa, children Ashlee, Weslee and Brandon; 8 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Special Family Friend Janice Murray.

Family received friends from 10 am to 11 am, with services following at 11 am on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Clearfork Baptist Church, Lockhart, Texas. Internment at the Clearfork Cemetery.

Pallbearers are; Michael Dean Cantero, John Mark Cantero, Joe Mann Cantero, Dean Lipska, Kelly Mitchell, Jon Mitchell. Honorary Pallbearers are; Anderson John Childers, Michael Joe Childers, Mark Efird, Brian Efird, Kenny Mitchell, Gayland Mitchell and The Class of 1963.

A Special Thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos for their Loving Care given to Geneva and Her Family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clearfork Cemetery Association, P. On Box 381 Lockhart, Texas or a Charity of Your Choice.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook available online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com