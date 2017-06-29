George Boeker, Jr.

George Washington Boeker, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Niederwald, Texas, on June 24, 2017, with his family by his side. He was born to George Washington Boeker, Sr., and Hilda (Baring) Boeker in Dobrowolski, Texas, on Dec. 21, 1939.

He graduated from Charlotte High School and retired from the City of San Marcos where he was employed in the position of Director of Public Works. He served as President, Texas Water and Utilities Association and earned a Double A Certification for Water and Waste Water.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, baseball, basketball, track and field, but most of all he enjoyed laughing with his family and friends. George’s life could be summed up in three words, “Faith, Family and Friends.”

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the San Marcos Masonic Lodge #342.

His parents; his parents-in-law, Norman Clifton and Amanda Esther (Baumann) Wiley; brother-in-law, John Ventrcek; sister, Melba Boeker Novosad (Gus); and niece, Laura Novosad Shoemake preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Joyce Fay (Wiley) Boeker, whom he married on Oct. 11, 1958 in Jourdanton, Texas; daughter, Tammy Lynn Boeker Holland (William “Bill” Clark), of San Marcos; son, George “Trey” Washington Boeker, III, of Niederwald; grandchildren: Clark Boeker Wiley Holland (Marissa Irene Carmack), of Mont Belvieu, Zachary William George Holland, of Los Angeles, Calif., Christopher Trey Boeker, of Niederwald; and “soon to arrive” great-grandchild, Ryleigh Irene Joyce Holland.

He is also survived by his sister, Christine Boeker Ventrcek of Pleasanton; sister-in-law, Gale Wiley Heiser (Billie Wayne), of Pearsall; brother-in-law, Norman Keith Wiley (Ronnie), of Round Rock; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

George’s life was celebrated at Calvary Baptist Church in San Marcos, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, with the Rev. Dennis Spire officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Nockenut Cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers were George “Trey” Washington Boeker, III, Christopher Trey Boeker, William “Bill” Clark Holland, Clark Boeker Wiley Holland, Zachary William George Holland, Chris Tovar and Shawn Frasquillo. Honorary Pallbearers are Billie Wayne Heiser, Billie Wayne Heiser, II, PeeWee Doherty and Ronnie LaCaze.

The family wishes to thank Calvary Baptist Church and all those who prayed for George and his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or The Gideon’s International www.gideons,org.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, 323 North Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, (512) 353-4311.