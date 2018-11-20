George W. Hazelett Jr. Share:







George W. Hazelett Jr., a resident of Lockhart, passed away on November 14, 2018. He was born in Kingsville, TX to George W. Hazelett, Sr. and Doris Butler the summer of 1948. He built Hazelett Drilling from the ground up over 40 years ago. He will be known most of all for his generosity in and around Caldwell County.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Crider, Trollis Crider and Sam Crider; and his son, Johnny Hazelett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie Hazelett; daughter, Michelle Hazelett Simmons and her husband Larry Simmons; grandchildren, Josh Hazelett, John Dillon Hazelett, Trey Simmons, Jonathan Hazelett Simmons, Brandi Hazelett, Jarin Pittman, Amber Hazelett, Britney Arms, Jessica Simmons, Alexis Hazelett Simmons and Breelyn Simmons; great grandchildren, Johnny William Hazelett, June Hazelett, Harper Hazelett and Brooklyn Pittman.

A visitation and funeral services were held this past weekend. Burial followed at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were George Josh Hazelett, John Dillon Hazelett, Jonathan Hazelett Simmons, Trey Simmons, Ryan Arms, Brooks Pittman, Robbie Clifton, Jr., Preston Nieman and Travis Crider. Honorary pallbearers were Corey Crider, Larry Simmons, David Rodgers, Johnny Wayne Rodgers, Robbie Clifton, Sr., Bobby Long, James Bennet, Rueben Camacho, Bobby Gott, James Crider, Tony Perez and Steve Gonzales.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Lockhart-Caldwell County EMS. Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

