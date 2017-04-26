Georgette Schuman

Georgette Maamari Schuman passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on April 20, 2017, in New Orleans, La. She was a resident of Lockhart, Texas for more than 60 years.

She was born in Lebanon and became a naturalized citizen in 1950 after marrying her husband, the late Albert Schuman.

She was a talented seamstress and avid gardener. Most of all, she loved her family.

She was the proud mother of two children, Jeanette Schuman Lynch (Howell), of New Orleans, La., and Albert Schuman (Vicki) of Buda, Texas. She was the loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Lockhart Cemetery on May 4, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. The family will host a repast following the burial.