Georgia George, 84, of Lockhart, was called to be with the Lord on April 17, 2017. She was born on April 9, 1933, to George and Arlene Corn in Albuquerque, N.M.

Georgia will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, and treasured grandmother, who had a heart for God. She was a member and a Sunday school teacher at Delhi Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing and volunteering at area nursing homes. She also loved visiting with family and friends; traveling with her husband to sing country and gospel music at local shows. She was well known for crocheting; her last project was making lap blankets for the Senior Activity Center. Additionally, she was a secretary for McCurdy Funeral Home, owned George’s Christian Bookstore and was also an employee at Remembrance Plus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two granddaughters, Shannon George and Charlotte Ewald.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don George; two sons, Chuck George and wife, Barbara, and Galen George and wife, Caroline; one daughter, Jenny DeMar and husband, Danny; eight grandchildren: Lisa Polk, Diane Wright, Sara Moore, Jon DeMar, Brian Ewald, Matthew George, April Brantley and Cody George; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and church family.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2017, from 6 – 8 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Jeffrey Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.