Gerald Watkins

Gerald Dean Watkins was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Burnet, Burnet County, Texas and died on July 18, 2017 in Lockhart, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon “Bud” Watkins and Clara Kate Norred Watkins; his sister, Wilda Jo Watkins; his brother, Don Calvin Watkins, and son, David Louis Watkins.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Claudine Green whom he married on July 6, 1957, in Austin, Texas; his son, Gerald Edward Watkins and his wife, Jennifer, of Missouri; his daughters, Tracy Elizabeth Watkins Aker Lippolis and her husband, Nicholas, of Maryland, and Amy Cathleen Watkins, of San Marcos, Texas; his grandchildren: MarthaRuth Rebekah (Marcy) Watkins and Abigail Elaine (Abby) Watkins of Missouri, Harlee Lynn Aker, of Maryland, and David Micheal Aker, of Maryland; great-grandson, Matthew Aaron Aker, of Maryland; and ex-son-in-law, Donald S. Aker and his wife, Estelle, and their daughter, Elizabeth, of Owings Mills, Maryland.

During his lifetime, he served with the Texas National Guard in Austin, and the Austin Police Department as a Sergeant, where he was awarded the Rookie of the Year in 1960. He was a Special Agent with Navy Intelligence in Dallas, Texas and he retired from the University of Texas Police Department in Austin, Texas in 1998.

Services were held at the Lockhart Church of Christ, 317 S. Blanco, Lockhart, Texas on July 21, 2017 at 2 p.m., with burial following at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

