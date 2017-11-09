Geraldine Cabiness

What rejoicing there must have been in Heaven when, on Oct. 28, 2017, Geraldine T. Cabiness made her safe flight from earth below to dwell eternally with his Heavenly Father above.

“Dear,” as she was affectionately called by family and friends, was born in Luling on Oct. 2, 1930, to Lila Dowson and Ellis Tremble. To her family she was a faithful wife, devoted mother, loving sister, affectionate grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Following the Christian Leadership of her parents, Geraldine united with William Taylor United Methodist Church at an early age. She was a member of the local VFW and the Order of The Eastern Stars 191 for the State of Texas. She also participated in numerous community activities during her lifetime.

She worked for many years at The Colonial Cafe in Luling. Later, she was employed at the Luling Senior Citizens for over 20 years in various capacities. A very pleasant and compassionate person whom God endowed with understanding and love for her fellowman, Geraldine was always willing to give freely of her time, service and talents beyond her call of duty to provide happiness and joy for others. Because of her exuberant personality, she was loved and respected by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bryant Cabiness; mother, Lila Dawson; daughter, Sandra Kay Cabiness-Thompson; grandson, Bobby E. Holley; great-granddaughter, Summery Rutledge; great-grandson DeAndre Thompson; brothers, Charles Ray Spears, Earnest Spears Sr., Harrold Huff and A.L. Martin; and sister, Vivian Love.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Lola Mae Sorrells, of San Antonio, Rubie Lee Harris-Richardson, of Luling, and Mercy D. Cabiness-Holley, of Houston; and brother-in-law, Donald Cabiness, of Luling.

She was the grandmother of nine granddaughters and seven grandsons; she had 18 great-granddaughters, 20 great-grandsons, six great-great-granddaughters, ten great- great-grandsons; many nieces, nephews and friends.

We are grateful to God for having given us a life that was filled with love. Geraldine left us a legacy of many blessed and precious memories.

A Funeral Service was held on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m. at William Taylor United Methodist Church in Luling, with Interment following at Union Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St. Lockhart, Texas 78644. (512) 398-2343.