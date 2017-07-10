Geraldine Ohlendorf, a lifelong resident of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on July 6, 2017.

Gerry loved life and found great fulfillment in service to family, church, and community. She gave tirelessly to her family and the children of Lockhart, shared passionately her musical talents through church and school, and worked enthusiastically to preserve Caldwell County’s historic courthouse. She was always ready for adventure and loved to play bridge, go to book club, or have coffee with her friends. She loved to organize family events, and was especially pleased when everyone could be together.

Gerry was born to Burma and Harry Retherford on April 18, 1931. She grew up surrounded by family; her aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents were her neighbors. Gerry and her older sister, Lola, spent their youth playing with their cousins under the oak trees of their yards.

In the best decision of her life, she married Conrad Ohlendorf on Jan. 26, 1951, when she was 19 years old. They raised their two children, Carl and Diane, at their home on the Ohlendorf land, where the kids could play with their cousins who lived next door.

Beginning with her first job as an elementary music educator at LISD and continuing through her many years of teaching in their band program, she worked tirelessly to build the music program in Lockhart. Many will remember “Mrs. O” marching with her students at football games and parades, conducting concerts, and spending countless hours after school practicing with students for the next band event. LISD recently decided to name the new performing arts center in Gerry’s honor, which brought her great joy.

Gerry’s enthusiasm did not end with her involvement at school. After retirement, she focused her energy on the restoration of the Caldwell County Courthouse. In her passionate service on the Caldwell County Restoration Committee, she raised funds, met with architects, and oversaw the project from start to finish, breathing new life into a cherished building.

Our Oma’s dedication was endless. She attended almost every sporting event, piano and band concert, school or church assembly, birthday party and graduation imaginable. No distance was too far to travel for the people she loved. In her spare time, she sewed, amassed a tremendous archive of genealogy, assembled exhaustive scrapbooks for each grandchild, and babysat at a moment’s notice. She pursued many creative outlets over the years, including painting, writing, stained glass, illustration, and interior decorating.

And every Sunday you could find her at the piano at the First United Methodist Church. She believed that you should always share your God-given talents.

Gerry is survived by her beloved husband Conrad; her children Carl Ohlendorf (Nancy), Diane Peace (Tom); her grandchildren: Jessie Stanco (Hunter), Ryan Ohlendorf (Nicole), Josh Elrod (Erin), Clay Ohlendorf (Riley), and Shelby Scholze (Mike); her great-grandchildren: Miller Ohlendorf, Ruby Stanco, Phoebe Stanco, Lake Ohlendorf, Conrad James Ohlendorf, Camden Elrod, and Maxen Elrod; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Lola Reese.

Gerry gave tirelessly to her family, church, and community. Please help us celebrate her life and legacy. Burial service will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lockhart City Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Reception following in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Top Ten Scholarship Fund in Lockhart.

The family would like to thank the following: Dr. Demetrius Loukas, Texas Oncology Staff, Dr. Charles Lawrence, Westy’s Pharmacy, the Seventh Floor Nurses and reception desk of Seton Main Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.