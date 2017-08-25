Gilberto C. Lopez, Sr. was born on Feb. 4, 1938, to Manuel and Antonia Lopez. He passed away on July 29, 2017. He will be remembered most for his joking manner and that he played/sang with several local “Conjunto” bands throughout his life. He was an all-around musician and singer. Gilberto is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Paula Tobias and Dolores Lopez; brother, Eleazar “Chale” Lopez; and his son, Gilbert C.Lopez, Jr.

He is survived by his children: Frank Lopez, Diego Lopez (MaryAnn), Gena Juarez, and Gilbert Oliva; sisters, Oralia Villanueva and Mary Lou Lopez-Espinoza; and brother, Victor Lopez. He had 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed!

A memorial service was planned for him on Aug. 22, 2017, under the direction of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, Texas. Interment followed at Lockhart City Cemetery of Lockhart, Texas.

Arrangements through Legends Funeral Home, 101 Centerpoint Road, San Marcos, Texas.