Gloria Gott

Gloria “Tippy” Gott, 81, passed away at home on Jan. 9, 2017. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Elbert H. Echols and Ruby Henderson on Aug. 21, 1935.

Tippy was one of the first women truck drivers of the 50’s. She worked for J.H. Rose, Yellow Freight, Sikes Trucking and Livengood Feed for 40 years. She retired after 14 years with Hays County Sheriffs Dept.

She raised horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and American Kennel Association for many years. There was no animal she could turn away. No matter if it was stray, given or purchased.

She moved to Lockhart in 1981 and met and married Bobby Gott on June 6, 1986.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elbert “Red” Echols, Jr., and Dubart “Shorty” Echols; and her son, James “Jim” Maddox.

She is survived by her beloved husband; her children, Sandra Davis (Monroe), of Round Rock; Rhonda Faith (Ernest), of Burnet; and Ronald Maddox (Sally), of Azle, two sisters, Betty Phillips, of Kilgore, and Judy Snowden (Lynn), of Beaumont; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a great- great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and many great friends.

Visitation was scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas. Funeral service was planned at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at Eeds Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Robertson officiating. Internment followed at Lockhart Municipal Burial Park in Lockhart, TX.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were David Phillips, RJ Maddox, Michael Phillips, Ronald Maddox, Bobby Cast, and Michael Payton.

Honorary pallbearers were Wade Gott and Stan Antzch.