Grace Jeffrey

Grace Katherine Sassman Jeffrey, 63, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Jan. 3, 2017, in Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Luling, Texas.

She was born at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas on July 17, 1953, to Annie and Thomas Victor Sassman. She graduated from Del Valle High School in 1971 and lived in McMahan, Texas.

Other places she lived were in Austin, Lockhart, Luling and Houston. She was a great woman and a loving wife, sister and aunt.

She married Roy Jeffrey on Dec. 3, 1971.

Grace enjoyed playing cards and dominos. She loved doing cross stitch and petty punch until her hands began failing her. She loved her animals especially her cat and dog. Her family and friends will remember her as a loving good hearted animal lover.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, brother, stepfather, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years and one month, Roy Jeffrey, of McMahan; sister, Nancy Ann Smith and husband, Edward, of Lockhart; brother, Gordon Ross Sassman and wife, Janice, of Uhland; seven nephews: Charlie Yelloway Powell, Curtis Dale Smith, Travis Lee

Sassman and wife, Tiffnay, Barret Bo Sassman and wife, Amanda, Christopher Ryan Smith, Chase Clinton Smith and Clay Edward Smith; one niece, Randa Rene Bishop and husband, Mike; one great-nephew, Jackson Ross Bishop; and three great-nieces, Catherine DeLong, Paityn Smith and Taylee Sassman.

Visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, from 5 – 7 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. A celebration of life was scheduled for Grace on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 8 a.m., at McCurdy Funeral Home, with Pastor Chuck Cutshall officiating. Burial followed at the Jeffery Cemetery in McMahan.

The family would like to thank Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Warm Springs Rehab and Seton Hays Hospital for their care of Grace.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart.