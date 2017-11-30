Guillermo Cruz

Our beloved Guillermo “Bill” Cruz passed away on Nov. 10, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 14, 1960 in Lockhart, where he was raised.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Cruz and Anita Espinoza Cruz; and grandparents, Emeterio (Ellena) Cruz and Pablo (Emilia) Espinoza.

He leaves behind the mother of his children, Janie Garcia; son, Joe Isaac Garcia (Desiree); and daughters, Melissa Cruz (Priscilla), Mary Frances Garza (Armando), Christina Cruz (Jennifer) and Maryhelen Estrada (Henry). He was blessed with 13 grandchildren. Also left to mourn his loss are his siblings, Marylou Sanchez (Alfredo), David Cruz (Cecilia), and Guadalupe Cruz, Jr., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was raised on the William and Annie Anton Farm learning what it was to work hard in the cotton fields with his parents and siblings. He loved his Blues (BB King and Stevie Ray Vaughn were his favorites). He enjoyed playing the drums, camping in Bastrop, helping his community and most of all, he loved spending time with his family. His grandbabies were his heart and brought big smiles to his face when he had them all together.

He worked in construction and went back to school to become a Medical Assistant where he was a Mentor. He was an active committee member where he lived and helped his community at Springtown Villas. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held Dec. 9, 2017, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart followed by a reception at Lockhart Housing Authority, 809 Redwood St. Lockhart, Texas, 78644.