Guy Kelley, Jr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2017, after a brief illness. He was born on Christmas Day, 1924, to Guy Kelley and Fannie Garner Kelley in McMahan, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorilla Woods and Frances Kelley (infant); and brother, Garland Ross Kelley.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lanelle Huddleston Kelle; son, Ray Kelley; and daughter, Bonnie Kelley.

Guy was a man of service. He served his country during World War II in the U. S. Army. On May 6, 1945, he suffered shrapnel wounds from enemy mortar fire on the island of Okinawa. He was a very proud WW II veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

Guy also served his community. He was a former director of the McMahan Water Supply Corporation (founding member), the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, the Farm Service Agency and the Luling Watermelon Thump.

Guy served God by the example he set for his family and those whose lives he touched. He also served on various committees at McMahan Baptist Church where he was a member for many years.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart. Interment followed at Jeffrey Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were: Tod Freeman, Steven Golla, James Guckian, Wayne Huddleston, George Moore, Jim Thomas, Joe Trejo, and Gary Woods. Honorary pallbearers were Ernest Ewald, Jesse Kelley, Conrad Ohlendorf, and Morris White.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas