Helen Harris, 92, of Lockhart, passed away on March 16, 2017. She was born Oct. 3, 1924, in Cotulla, Texas, to Bill and Olga Hillje Fahrig. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Chester O. Harris.

She is survived by her son, Danny E. Harris, wife, Marty, and daughter, Diane Rodgers, husband, Vance; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Bryan Fahrig, wife, Doretta.

Helen was a faithful member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lockhart.

She was a life time resident of Lockhart and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1942.

During WW II, she worked at Randolph Air Force Base, as many young girls from this area did. On New Year’s Eve 1943, she married Chester Harris, from Dale. They traveled to Perry, Fla., where he was stationed and lived there until the War ended and then returned to Lockhart to make their home. Helen made a loving home, raised her two children, and retired from the J. C. Penny Co. after 25 years. Helen and Chester both retired in 1986 to enjoy their remaining years together.

A come and go visitation was held Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 3 – 8 p.m., and continued Sunday from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., before graveside services.

Grave side services were held at the Lockhart City Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/helen-harris.