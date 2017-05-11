Helen Homann

Helen Marie Homann of Austin, Texas, passed away May 4, 2017, at the age of 84. She was born in Williamson County, Texas, on Dec. 1, 1932, to Ivin A. and Susie Anderson West.

She loved to dance to Polka music; and was very avid with her gardening and canning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin O. Homann (2016); son, Kenneth Homann (2015) and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Ervin Ray Homann and wife, Terri; daughter, Shirley Early and husband, Jack; 10 grandchildren: Jonathan Patton, Patrick Patton, Jason Patton, Jack Early, Allen Homann, David Homann, Michael Homann, Shelley Homann, Crystal Homann and Katie Homann; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart on Monday, May 8, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., with service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.