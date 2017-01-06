Herbert Freitag

Herbert Edward Freitag, 83, of Austin, passed away on Jan. 1, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

A graveside service was scheduled at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Lockhart City Cemetery with Francine Pilkington, officiating.

Herbert was born in Austin to Herbert Bismarck Freitag and Alvina Beyer- Freitag on Sept. 20, 1933. He went to school at Austin High School. He married Mildred Chapman, the mother of his children, in 1953 in Austin.

He graduated from UT Austin with a Bachelors Degree in both Accounting and Transportation. He worked as the Assistant County Auditor in Travis County.

He was with his companion of over 30 years, Mary Campbell. Their love for one another was an inspirational to all.

Herbert was an avid golfer and loved his 88 acres near Lockhart. One thing that distinguished Herbert was his generous heart and giving nature, particularly to children’s charities. People who knew him will always remember his dry sense of humor.

Herbert is preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters.

Herbert is survived by his children: sons, Brenton Freitag, of Lockhart, and Milam Freitag, of San Francisco, Calif., and daughter, Camilla Freitag, of Placitas, N.M.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343