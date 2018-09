Heriberto Teneyuque Share:









Heriberto Teneyuque, 89, of Buda, Texas (formerly of Lockhart, Texas) passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018. Family will receive friends at DeLeon Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Recitation will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in San Pablo Cemetery.

Mr. Teneyuque is survived by his daughters, Hope Sanchez, Rosa Linda Villegas, Sulema DeLeon, and Ann Teneyuque.

