Holly Elizabeth Delahoussaye Share:









Holly Elizabeth Delahoussaye, 51, was born Dec. 12, 1966 in Lafayette, La. Surrounded by her loving family, Holly went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 22, 2018. She battled breast cancer for two long years. As a young child, Holly moved to Austin, with her family in 1977 and was a resident there for many years. Since then she resided in Lockhart. Holly worked in the Human Resources Department for the Internal Revenue Service and was loved by so many of her co-workers.

Holly is survived by her husband, Saturnino Ramirez, Jr.; along with her daughter, Ashley Preece and husband Brad; her son, Noah Ramirez; loving parents, Sallie Delahoussaye, Jim Delahoussaye and his wife Carolyn; and her siblings, Chris Delahoussaye and wife Cindy, Becky Briley and husband Marc, Claire Alvarado and husband Danny, and JJ Burdin III and wife Candice.

Services were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, and burial followed at Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bradley Preece, Dennis Ortiz, David Ortiz Jr, Jimmy Silva, John Rodriquez, and Julian Ramirez. Arrangements were under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/ Holly-Elizabeth-Delahoussaye