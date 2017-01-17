Isaac Garcia

Isaac James Garcia was born in Seguin, Texas, on April 6, 1995, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 11, 2017 at the age of 21.

Isaac is survived by his father, Albert Garcia, Sr; his mother, Celia M. Garcia; two brothers, Albert Garcia, Jr. and Jimmy J. Garcia; three sisters, Miranda D. Garcia, Amanda E. Garcia and Daisey M. Garcia; one niece, Aaliyah M. Ramos; and four nephews: Isaiah D. Castillo, Kayleb A. Garcia, Zayden L. Estrada and Adrian X. Ramos.

Family received friends from 2 – 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the Lion’s Den Competition Gym at Lockhart High School. Interment followed at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Your wings were ready, but our heart was not. You will forever be loved and dearly missed, our beloved son and brother, may you rest in paradise.

The family requests memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y., 10016, www.kidney.org

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.