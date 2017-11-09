Jacob “Papa Jake” Palacios went home to the Lord on Nov. 2, 2017, with family and friends by his side.

He was born in Luling on Sept. 5, 1954, to Jacob Palacios, Sr., and Francisca Rodriguez Palacios, and spent most of his life as a roughneck and rig operator in the oilfields.

He married Consuela “Connie” Ramirez in Luling on Dec. 30, 1996.

Jake dedicated 33 years to CFPO football as a coach, mentor and friend to so many children over the years. He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, and left behind a remarkable legacy in the community.

He was very proud of his coaches and their devotion to being the best they could be for the kids. Each of them – Robert Scott, Wendell Heller, Shaft Cubit, Ralph Lozano, Michael Baros, Kingsley Green, Frankie Richie, Josh Bohac, Daryl Brown, Amber Hernandez, Bobbi Grantham and Eric Palacios – stepped up and took over for Papa Jake as his illness progressed.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Palacios, of Luling; his daughter, Angela Mercer (Michael), of Luling; his sons, Jacob Palacios, III, and Anthony Palacios (Melinda), all of Lockhart, and Julian Hernandez, Jr., and Sury; eight grandchildren: Jacob Palacios, IV, Angel J. Palacios, Jacqulyn Palacios, Isaac Maldonado, Sarah Maldonado, Ami Hernandez, Paloma Hernandez and Bella Hernandez; sisters, Lucy Lozano, of Luling, Manuela Moreno (Johnny), of Lockhart, and Lily Mae Ruiz (Pete), of San Antonio; and brothers, Moses Palacios, Johnny Palacios (Rosemary) and David Palacios (Trudy), all of Luling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angel Palacios; and three brothers, Cipriano, Eusebio and Rudy.

A visitation service will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at the O’Bannon Funeral Chapel.