Jacob W. Sparlin Share:







Jacob Winfield Sparlin, 43, of Martindale,Texas, passed away on July 5, 2018, in Kyle, Texas.

A graduate of San Marcos High School, Jacob wore many hats throughout his life: he attended Trade School at TSTC in Waco, Texas, served in the U.S. Army, was a welder and welding inspector for many years in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and most recently enjoyed his work as a Systems Repair Technician at Amazon in San Marcos. Jacob also loved the drums and played in multiple rock bands over the years. Even animals seemed drawn to his incredibly gentle and kind spirit. Jacob had a sweet soul and a kind heart. He was easy to love and will be missed by all who knew him.

Jacob is survived by his parents Arlene (Norris) Carter of Martindale, John W. and Sharon Sparlin of Waco, and Wayne E. Carter of Fentress, his sister Lisa (Sparlin) and brother-in-law Art LaChance of New Braunfels, Texas, his nephew Nicolas Remington and wife Kayley of Abilene,Texas, nieces Madeline and Jacqueline Remington of New Braunfels, his sister Dannette (Sparlin) and brother-in-law Aaron Wigen, niece Kaitlyn and nephew Aaron (Bubba) Wigen, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, step-sister Sabrina Sparlin of Los Angeles, California, step-sister Tina Carter and family of Bertram, Texas, step-sister Tonya Carter Lopez and family of Bertram, Texas, and step-sister Amanda Carter Laws and family of Michigan. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Viewing was held Tuesday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. at Pennington Funeral Home, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jeffery W. Latham of Westover Baptist Church officiating. Burial services followed in Martindale.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Jacob-W-Sparlin