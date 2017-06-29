James Harold Foxhall, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Mansfield.

James was born on April 30, 1933 in Memphis, Texas, to George James Foxhall and Ollie Gertrude (McCreary) Foxhall. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, and retired as a SMSgt, having served in the Vietnam War. After retirement, he worked 20 more years with the Department of Defense. James was a Mason and was involved with the Lockhart VFW.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Foxhall.

Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Kay Hairrell and husband, Randy, and Carol Ann Colombo and husband, Alan; brother, Ollie Carroll Foxhall and wife, Peggy; brother-in-law, Les Jones and wife, Ingrid; and grandchildren, Shelby, Michael and Jordan.

Memorial Service was held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas.

Memorial gifts may be made to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org or (877) 426-2838.