James Graves

The world has lost another of its greatest generation. After a peaceful passing at home surrounded by family, James “Jimmy” Nelson Graves, Jr., 96, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept 1.

He was born March 31, 1921 in Harwood, Texas, to James Nelson Graves, Sr. and Kitty Willie McCoy Graves. At age 17, James joined the Civilian Conservation Corps building state parks. He then joined the Marine Corps serving his country honorably for all 5 years of WWII. He retired as a firefighter for the Air Force.

