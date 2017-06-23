James Kimble
James Kimble, 66, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2017.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Rivers of Joy Temple of Worship (908 Live Oak St. – Lockhart, Texas).
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Sledge Chapel Baptist Church (709 Sewell St. – Kyle, Texas) at 12:30 p.m.
Interment will follow at Skyview Cemetery in Kyle, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to Collins Funeral Home, 6867 Montgomery Dr., San Antonio, Texas (210) 657-2273.
