Jamima Reed Ward, 95, was born in McMahan, Texas, and went to Heaven on August 31, 2018 in Lockhart, Texas. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Gwen Copeland and Janice Cathey (Herman); grandchildren, Ray, Stephen and Polly Schulle, Derrick Ogden and Dana Sutton, Karen Muncy and Jeffrey Cathey (Lisa); great grandchildren, Haley Ogden, Jaden Spini, Alyssa Muncy, and Jack, Brayden, Lucas, and Bennett Cathey and 4 great-great grandchildren. Jamima was predeceased by her husband, Franklin S. Ward; parents, George and Emma Reed; daughter, Pam Schulle (Raymond); granddaughter, Joy Spini (Donnie); and brother and sister-in-law, Weldon and Betty Reed.

After graduating high school in McMahan, Texas, Jamima earned a degree from Blinn Business School. Soon after, she secured a job with the U.S. Department of Navy in Washington, D.C. Ten years later, Jamima married Frank Ward, raising their 3 daughters in Lockhart, Texas. She retired in 1989 from the federal ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service) in Lockhart. Frank and Jamima lived the rest of their lives in Lockhart, celebrating 53 years of marriage before Frank’s passing in 2006.

We express our love and Godspeed to all our family and friends, including those in the Lutheran Church, during our parents’ long lives in Lockhart and Caldwell County, Texas. We also extend love and Godspeed to Nicole Burnett and staff at Golden Age Home for their years of Spirit-led love for and care of our mother. God bless you all!

Services will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 8, beginning with Visitation at 1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas. Donations are welcome in memory of Jamima Ward to either: Ebenezer Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 95, Maxwell, Texas, 78656; or to Golden Age Home Attn: Director Nicole Burnett, 1505 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas, 78644.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

