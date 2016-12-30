Janeth Hargis

Janeth Lee Kelley Hargis, 66, originally of Columbus, Ga., passed away peacefully at home with her family in Dale, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2016, after losing her battle with COPD.

Jan was born Oct. 7, 1950 in St. Louis, Mo. and graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Ga. in 1969.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Lee Kelley.

She is survived by her father, Clarence Kelley, Jr., of Columbus, Ga.; her daughter, LeeAnn Bohannon (Todd) of Dale, Texas; son, Wesley Hargis of Columbus, Ga.; her two grandchildren, KaTina and Dalton Bohannon; her sister, Martha (Randy) Campbell, of Madisonville, Texas; brother, Ronald Kelley, of Columbus, Ga.; her aunt, Myrtle Cushing, of Gadsden, Ala.; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of God of Prophecy, 1208 Amherst Dr., San Marcos, Texas, 78666 at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

The family would like to thank everyone for their assistance and support during this difficult time.